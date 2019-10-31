Quantcast
(Deposit photos)
ACLU sues Worthington over another police incident

By: Barbara L. Jones October 31, 2019

Earlier this month, the ACLU again sued Worthington over an assault that put the victim, Kelvin Francisco Rodriguez, a Latino male, in intensive care for five days and required multiple surgeries.

