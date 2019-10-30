Bar Buzz: Stinson joins ABA charity construction initiative

Stinson LLP’s construction law practice is joining a national initiative that links charities and nonprofits to pro-bono construction lawyers.

Boston-based Building For Good is a network of law firms that helps cash-strapped organizations meet construction goals—a food pantry or homeless shelter that needs a new roof, for example.

The network is a national initiative of the American Bar Association’s Forum on Construction Law and has pilot projects under way in Minnesota, Florida, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

There are plans to further expand the project next year. Stinson announced its involvement on Oct. 23.

“Through this platform we’re able to help nonprofits that don’t normally do construction projects to expand and maintain their facilities without worrying about how to navigate what can seem like a legal minefield,”said Steve Lindemann, chair of Stinson’s construction practice, in a press release.

The initiative, dubbed “B4G,” helps nonprofits and charities with transactions, design, construction contract negotiations, project risk management and dispute resolution.

Among the charity organizations and operations B4G says it targets are:

Community facilities

Organizations that aid the physically, emotionally and mental disabled

Schools serving underserved populations

Domestic violence shelters

Conservation and art organizations

Animal shelters

Anderson & Kreiger; Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson; and Lane McNamara LLP are among the 24 law firms nationally that have joined the Stinson and Mintz firms in the effort so far. Others interested in volunteering can find information online at http://www.building4good.org/attorneys.