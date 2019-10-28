Quantcast
U of M Law School Professor Brad Clary, left, received a surprise bouquet of yellow roses to notify him that he was awarded the Thomas F. Blackwell Memorial Award for outstanding achievement in the field of legal writing. He is joined by Dean Garry Jenkins and Professor Christopher Soper, left.
Bar Buzz: Clary’s contribution to legal writing honored

University of Minnesota Law School Professor Brad Clary has been named the 2020 recipient of the Thomas F. Blackwell Memorial Award for outstanding achievement in the field of legal writing.

This distinguished award is presented annually by the Association of Legal Writing Directors (ALWD) and the Legal Writing Institute (LWI) to a person who has made an outstanding contribution to improve the field of legal writing by demonstrating (1) an ability to nurture and motivate students to excellence; (2) a willingness to help other legal writing educators improve their teaching skills or their legal writing programs; and, (3) an ability to create and integrate new ideas for teaching and motivating legal writing educators and students.

Clary, a clinical professor of law, has served the legal writing community for 37 years, including as the president of ALWD, as a principal contributor to the second edition of the Sourcebook on Legal Writing Programs (ABA, 2d ed. 2006), as ALWD Liaison to the Council of the ABA Section on Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar, and much more.

The winner of the award traditionally is notified by a surprise delivery of yellow roses.

