(Deposit photos)
2nd mistrial called in Minnesota traffic crash killing case

By: The Associated Press October 28, 2019

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Minnesota man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy after a traffic accident.

Judge Joseph Chase declared the mistrial Wednesday in the case against Alexander Weiss of Rochester, Minnesota, after jurors said they were deadlocked.

Weiss was being retried on second-degree murder charges in the killing of Muhammed Rahim on Jan. 14, 2018. Weiss claimed he shot Rahim in self-defense after Rahim confronted him following the collision.

A jury couldn’t reach a verdict in the first trial, either, and a judge declared a mistrial.

KTTC-TV reports that the latest jury deliberated for about eight hours on Tuesday and requested another look at bodycam footage from one of the first officers on scene that day, as well surveillance video from a nearby apartment building.

