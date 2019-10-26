Last of the Libor riggers face judge — and are spared jail

The global Libor-rigging prosecution sputtered toward its final chapter on Thursday when a federal judge in Manhattan said she wouldn’t jail two former Deutsche Bank AG traders convicted last year of manipulating the benchmark interest rate.

Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black were probably the last to be punished of 25 people charged in a massive transatlantic crackdown that began more than a decade ago. Overall, prosecutors managed to send only a handful of bankers to prison while winning billions of dollars in fines from the financial institutions they worked for.

They had asked U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon to give Connolly and Black “substantial” prison sentences. The two said they were being blamed for behavior that was not only common in the industry but endorsed by senior management at Deutsche Bank.

“I cannot make Mr. Connolly and Mr. Black the scapegoats for the entire industry,” McMahon said before pronouncing their sentences. “The crime was serious and it was not victimless. But the defendants, these two men, were very minor participants in the crime.”

Connolly will have to spend six months in home confinement and pay a $100,000 fine. Black got nine months of home confinement and a $300,000 fine.

“The real sentence here began three years ago and will last the rest of your lives,” the judge told the defendants, deferring their sentences pending an appeal.

Connolly’s lawyer, Kenneth Breen, said he was “pleased” with the judge’s reckoning of his client’s punishment but would appeal the conviction. Black’s lawyer, Seth Levine, had no immediate comment.

Libor, short for London interbank offered rate, is based on a daily survey of short-term borrowing costs estimated by banks. It’s used to value trillions of dollars of financial products. The U.S. had persuaded a jury that Connolly and Black pushed peers to alter the rate or submit false data to benefit their trading positions.