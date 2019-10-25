Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Frey housing initiative beats goal
Participants in More Representation Minneapolis include, from left, Katherine Kelly, assistant attorney general; Kevin Kitchen, Stinson LLP & More Representation Minneapolis volunteer; Mayor Jacob Frey; Minneapolis Councilmember Jeremy Schroeder; Luke Grundman, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid; Donell McDowell, More Representation Minneapolis client; Muria Kruger, Volunteer Lawyers Network. (Submitted photo: Credit to volunteer lawyers network)
Participants in More Representation Minneapolis include, from left, Katherine Kelly, assistant attorney general; Kevin Kitchen, Stinson LLP & More Representation Minneapolis volunteer; Mayor Jacob Frey; Minneapolis Councilmember Jeremy Schroeder; Luke Grundman, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid; Donell McDowell, More Representation Minneapolis client; Muria Kruger, Volunteer Lawyers Network. (Submitted photo: Credit to volunteer lawyers network)

Frey housing initiative beats goal

By: Kevin Featherly October 25, 2019

Frey’s effort to aid those facing eviction beats goal.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo