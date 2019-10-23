Quantcast
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan talks to Professor Robert Stein on Oct. 21 at the annual Stein Lecture at the university. (Submitted photo: Tony Nelson)
Kagan on SCOTUS: ‘The whole thing is a pretty good gig’

By: Barbara L. Jones October 23, 2019

Justice Elena Kagan discusses high court at U talk.

