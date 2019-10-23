Breaking the Ice: Verdict in ‘law vs. animals’ a winner for litigator

Name: Kerry Bundy

Title: Partner, Faegre Baker Daniels

Education: B.A., political science, Colorado State University; J.D., Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law

Kerry Bundy’s choice of law over animals has worked out well for the Faegre Baker Daniels partner and her practice in franchise and trade secret litigation and international arbitration.

As an undergraduate, Bundy weighed whether to pursue legal studies or veterinary school. Internships for a public defenders office, a state senator and large law firms were positive experiences

Then came her time in the field.

“I love animals and I love advocating and seeking justice,” Bundy said. “I followed a large animal veterinarian around out on a farm. And I decided, ‘I think I’m going to explore further the legal route.’”

Long-term relationships with franchisees and franchisors are part of the appeal of her franchise niche, Bundy said.

Trade secret work is fast-paced, requiring Bundy to “work effectively, efficiently and quickly with a client to gather the important information to protect or defend their interests.”

Most of her international arbitrations center on post-merger disputes, work that has taken her through the United States as well as to Asia and Europe.

“It’s great to learn about clients from different cultures and how they view the dispute resolution process,” Bundy said. “The one thing we have in common is making sure that we get a resolution that they’re happy with.”

Q: What’s the best way to start a conversation with you?

A: Share your latest vacation or your favorite restaurants. We love traveling as a family and going to restaurants and have a bucket list for both and are always looking for things to add.

Q: What books are on your bedside table or e-reader?

A: “Before We Were Yours,” by Lisa Wingate and “Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us,” by Daniel Pink.

Q: What is a pet peeve of yours?

A: Insincerity or passive aggressiveness. I value authenticity and honesty.

Q: What are your favorite aspects of being an attorney?

A: Helping people, solving problems and working on sophisticated matters.

Q: Least favorite?

A: It’s being on 24-7. When you get to a level where your clients depend on you, with the responsiveness of technology, there’s really no off time.

Q: What’s a favorite activity outside your job?

A: Anything outdoors. I have two young boys. In the summer we go mountain biking on single track or up on the Whitefish chain of lakes. We have a cabin there. In the winter it’s downhill skiing or snowshoeing. Our active lifestyle helps burn off their energy and mitigate stress.

Q: If someone visits you in your hometown, what would you take them to see or do?

A: We live in Minneapolis so we would go to Minnehaha Falls and walk around there and then go to a local restaurant. We live in striking distance of several like Broders, Colita and Book Club.

Q: Is there an attorney or judge, past or present, whom you admire most — and why?

A: My role model is really a demographic of other working mom lawyers. Parenthood and big law can be a challenge and can be stressful. Seeing other moms who’ve navigated it successfully was really helpful.

Q: What’s a misconception people have about working as an attorney?

A: The myth perpetuated by TV is that there’s this big dramatic moment in trials where there’s a surprise witness or a previously undisclosed piece of evidence or the “Matlock” moment. It doesn’t usually happen that way. Judges usually don’t like trial by ambush. To win a case you need to start thinking about how you’re going to win the case at the beginning of the case and build your strategy from the very first time that you meet with a client.

Q: What is your favorite depiction of the law, the legal professional in popular culture?

A: We don’t watch a lot of TV. I did watch “The Good Wife,” the first few seasons. It was a satire on some of the now-current issues and frankly I liked how she dressed.