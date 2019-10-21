People and Practices: Oct. 18, 2019

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A., announced that it has added twelve new attorneys.

Brian Pollack, shareholder in the Intellectual Property group, comes to Winthrop & Weinstine with two decades of experience in patent law, including prosecution and litigation. He works with clients to create maximum value for them by implementing a comprehensive intellectual property protection strategy.

Alicia Griffin Mills, attorney in the Intellectual Property group, uses her prior experience in-house with two large, global technology companies, to represent clients in all aspects of patent prosecution.

Samuel Stalsberg, associate in the Trusts & Estates group, represents clients of all sizes in their estate planning needs, including estate and tax planning, wills, trusts, and more. He uses his background in finance and tax to help clients find the best solutions for their families and businesses, and to help them achieve peace of mind.

Jessica Timmington Lindstrom, associate in the Trusts & Estates group, is experienced in estate, trust and probate administration, and estate planning. In addition, through her elder law practice, she advises clients in long-term care planning, disability planning (including special needs and supplemental needs trusts), and guardianships and conservatorships.

Kristy Lieblein, associate in the Real Estate Development & Transactions group, represents clients in all aspects of real estate transactions. Prior to joining the firm, she was a Senior Commercial Closer, during which time she closed hundreds of real estate transactions.

The firm also announced the 2019 fall associates, who will be sworn in on October 25, 2019:

Jordan Dritz (Real Estate), Peter Economou (Litigation), Andrew Escher (Litigation), Jack Koepke (Real Estate), Amber Peterson (Real Estate), Mary Riverso (Litigation), and Matthew Wilson (Commercial Lending).