Bar Buzz: U.S. Courthouse named for Judge Diana E. Murphy

The federal courthouse in Minneapolis is now the Diana E. Murphy United States Courthouse.

The new sign commemorating the name change was unveiled Wednesday.

“From her time as a judge with the District of Minnesota, to her years on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, she served with tenacity and grace. It is wholly fitting that this courthouse be renamed in her honor, close to the 40th anniversary of her first appointment to the federal bench in 1980,” said Chief Judge John Tunheim.

“Our courthouse is only the second in the nation to be named solely after a distinguished female judge, after the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix, Arizona, and we thank the numerous elected officials of Minnesota for their efforts in passing this important legislation.”