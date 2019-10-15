Bar Buzz: Grants to combat trafficking awarded

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced last week that more than $4.5 million in federal grant funds have been awarded to organizations throughout the state of Minnesota to combat human trafficking and provide support services to victims of trafficking. In announcing the grant awards, MacDonald also released a new human trafficking public service announcement aimed at raising awareness and reaching victims.

MacDonald’s news release said, “Funding will be used to enhance the quality and quantity of services available, including to provide developmentally and culturally appropriate and tailored programming to best fit the needs of victims. Funds will also be used to strengthen statewide human trafficking policy and programming.”

Recipients are the University of Minnesota, The Link, The Minnesota Department of Health, the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition.