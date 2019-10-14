Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Justices rule for Brainerd firefighters
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Justices rule for Brainerd firefighters

By: Barbara L. Jones October 14, 2019

The interests of unionized public employees trumped the interests of managerial policymakers at the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo