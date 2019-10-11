Bar Buzz: Segal, Bryan join Court of Appeals

Susan Segal, the Minneapolis city attorney, and Jeffrey Bryan, a Ramsey County trial court judge, are the newest members of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

The Walz administration made both announcements on Oct. 8.

Segal, a one-time state Supreme Court finalist, will fill the court’s 5th Congressional District seat, replacing outgoing Judge Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks, who is retiring.

Bryan, a former assistant U.S. attorney, will fill the at-large seat on the court being vacated by the retiring Judge Heidi Schellhas.

Segal has served as Minneapolis city attorney since 2008. In that role, she managed an office of 110 employees and prosecutions of more than 15,000 adult misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases per year, in addition to city litigation.

Segal is a former partner at Gray, Plant, Mooty, Mooty & Bennett, P.A. She also is a former senior attorney at the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and once started her own employment law firm.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California-Berkeley and her juris doctorate at the University of Michigan Law School.

Gov. Mark Dayton appointed Bryan to the 2nd Judicial District bench in 2013 and he was elected in 2014. Before that, as assistant U.S. attorney, he prosecuted white-collar crime, economic fraud and drug-trafficking organizations.

He is a former civil litigation attorney for the Robins Kaplan, L.L.P., firm where he developed an antitrust and intellectual property law practice.

Bryan’s career began as a clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Paul A. Magnuson. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, from the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his juris doctorate from the Yale Law School.