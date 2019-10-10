People and Practices: Oct. 4, 2019

The law firm of Cozen O’Connor has promoted Minneapolis business attorney Evan Berquist, from associate to member in the firm.

Berquist advises clients on a wide range of transactional matters, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions. He works for clients big and small, including startups, middle market companies, private equity investors and large multinational corporations. He also serves as outside general counsel to a number of emerging or closely held companies.

DeWitt LLP announced that attorneys Eric H. Chadwick and Bradley J. Thorson joined its expanding Intellectual Property practice group in its Minneapolis Office.

Chadwick’s practice includes representation of clients in various intellectual property and commercial disputes throughout the U.S. He focuses primarily on intellectual property litigation. He works with his clients to achieve goal-oriented litigation.

Thorson is a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Minnesota. His practice is distinguished by his extensive patent reissue and reexamination experience. He has represented both third-party requestors and patent owners in reexamination proceedings for more than three dozen U.S. patents, including nine inter partes reexaminations.

Messerli Kramer announced that Joshua A. Hasko has been elected president of the firm, succeeding John Lang who previously served in the role. Hasko has been an active member of the firm’s board of directors and served as chair of the Business Litigation Department.

Creig Andreasen has joined Lommen Abdo as a shareholder in its Minneapolis office.

Andreasen concentrates his practice on Minnesota real estate law and banking. He works with landowners who want to acquire, lease, sell, or finance real property. He helps financial institutions with: due diligence; reviewing, analyzing and curing collateral and title related issues; as well as drafting, negotiating, and interpreting loan documentation. Creig also helps lenders work through troubled loans.

He is certified as a real property specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association.

Spencer Fane LLP announces the addition of Luke Wolf as a Litigation associate in the firm’s Minneapolis office. Wolf completed his undergraduate education at the University of Minnesota and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School. He most recently served as a clerk in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, and his experience also includes a stint as a law clerk with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Andrea Scheder is the latest recruit to join the corporate group at Faegre Baker Daniels. The associate will practice from the firm’s Minneapolis office.

Scheder represents private equity firms and private and public companies in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and general corporate matters. Prior to joining FaegreBD, Scheder served as a corporate associate for an international law firm in Dallas, which specialized in private equity, M&A and intellectual property litigation. She also worked as a private equity/M&A associate at another global firm known for restructuring, M&A, litigation and private equity work.

Faegre Baker Daniels has augmented its product liability practice with the addition of associate Kelvin Collado. The trial and appellate litigator will bring his expertise to the firm’s Minneapolis location.

Collado guides clients through complex product liability litigation and advises manufacturers, retailers and other companies on regulatory developments and their scope of impact on the product life cycle. He also works with business clients to evaluate and curtail risk in the event of product recalls.