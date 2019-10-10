2019 Diversity & Inclusion

It’s up to us to demonstrate what’s possible, says Cornell Moore. The Dorsey lawyer, like the other recipients of this year’s Diversity and Inclusion Awards, means it and lives it. That’s what makes it so fulfilling to Minnesota Lawyer to bring you, for the third year, a roster of attorneys and judges who demonstrate what’s possible.

Some of the possible achievements are philosophical or psychological. That may include helping lawyers and law firms get past their fear of the “other,” bringing race equity into different areas of work, forging relationships and creating a culture that supports excellence, accomplishment and diversity.

Some of the possible achievements are about the big picture. That may be the demographics of the judiciary, the collateral consequences of crime, and taking care of the pipeline through mentoring, training and educational scholarships.

And some are at the nuts-and-bolts level, like getting billable hour credits for diversity work, opening up the practice to foreign lawyers, providing free online education, or increasing summer clerkships. It’s also the daily nuts and bolts work of attending committee meetings, keeping relationships going, watching out for one’s own implicit biases and reaching out to elected officials and candidates.

That may be a long list (and there’s more), but it demonstrates what’s possible, and Minnesota, thanks to our honorees, has it all. Minnesota Lawyer is honored to recognize our inspiring examples of diversity and inclusion.

—Barbara L. Jones, editor

Honorees