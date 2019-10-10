2019 Diversity & Inclusion: Roshan N. Rajkumar

When deciding on whether to attend law school at the University of Minnesota or his alma mater, Boston College, Roshan N. Rajkumar faced a tough decision.

While drawn to Boston College, Rajkumar chose the U of M because he did not want to be another attorney of color who had left the Twin Cities because of a lack of diversity.

“Someone told me if you don’t come back to Minnesota to practice, you’re part of the problem,” the civil litigator recalled. “A lot of diverse attorneys don’t come back to Minnesota because they don’t foresee there’s enough people that look like them.”

Today the Minneapolis-based Bowman and Brooke attorney remains heavily involved in promoting diversity through several organizations. He served in leadership and mentoring roles with the Hennepin County Bar Association, the University of St. Thomas and the University of Minnesota Law School and Twin Cities Diversity and Practice.

As chair of his firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Rajkumar said part of his “calling” is to give back to his firm, the legal community and to support a new generation of diverse attorneys.

During his 19 years as an attorney, Rajkumar has seen the number of diverse attorneys “ebb and flow.” The Great Recession hurt diverse attorneys disproportionally compared to white attorneys, he said, but he believes their numbers are “on the upswing.”

In his free time Rajkumar spends time with his wife and child, sings, and plays on several United States Tennis Association teams. “I have met so many great people playing tennis and some of them are attorneys,” he said.

