2019 Diversity & Inclusion: Melissa Muro LaMere

Melissa Muro LaMere draws inspiration to help future diverse lawyers from those who preceded her.

That includes her grandparents, Mexican immigrants who prioritized education, family and hard work.

Muro LaMere also cites the dozen-plus Minnesota Hispanic Bar Association (MHBA) members serving on the bench and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“I’ve benefited from their hard work and from the effort they put in to ensure that I can see myself succeeding,” said Muro LaMere, a Maslon associate. “It’s my duty to do the same for those coming up behind me.”

Muro LaMere spent hundreds of hours recruiting diverse attorneys to apply for judgeships as an MHBA board member in 2013-2019 and co-chair of its Judicial Endorsement Committee in 2017-2019.

Muro LaMere and her committee co-chair, Ramsey County District Judge Jeffrey Bryan, recruited attorneys and non-attorneys from diverse backgrounds to apply to serve on the state’s Commission on Judicial Selection. Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan appointed Muro LaMere a 4th Judicial District commission member.

With more than a dozen MHBA members on the bench, “we have role models showing what it looks like to be a successful professional in the community.”

As a Minnesota Infinity Project board member, Muro LaMere works to increase gender diversity of state and federal judges. She also serves on Maslon’s Diversity Committee and its Diverse Attorneys Resource Group.

In June she spoke on Maslon’s behalf to 40 high school students in a program encouraging underrepresented students to pursue legal careers and leadership opportunities.

