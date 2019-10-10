2019 Diversity & Inclusion: Arleen A. Nand

Looking back over her legal career so far, Arleen A. Nand feels grateful for more experienced women lawyers who mentored her and helped pave the way. Nand enjoys “paying that forward” by investing much of her time and effort working within the finance and agribusiness industries to create opportunities for women and minorities.

Nand is active in numerous local diverse organizations and has held several leadership positions with the National Association of Women Lawyers. As recognition for her efforts and dedication to NAWL, she received the organization’s 2018 Virginia S. Mueller Outstanding Member Award. In 2013- 2014, Nand was an active board member of the Twin Cities Diversity in Practice.

Nand has co-chaired the NAWL’s Financial Services Affinity Group, co-chaired its 2019 annual meeting programming committee, co-chaired the sponsorship committee for the 2018 annual meeting, and been an advisory board member since 2012.

Nand regularly takes time to meet with minority law students and lawyers to help them navigate the Twin Cities legal market in their job searches, including reviewing their resumes and doing mock interviews to prepare them, and acting as a mentor. “It’s fun to help people and see them grow in their careers.”

The efforts are paying off. Since starting her career in 2004, Nand has noticed “an appreciable difference” in the number and prominence of women lawyers. “When I started out representing banks and hedge funds, on a number of occasions I was the only woman to walk into the board room.” More recently, Nand has worked on Middle Eastern finance deals that were all led by women. “That has been very heartening and very fun.”

