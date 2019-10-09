Bar Buzz: ILCM joins suit against public charge rule

The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota challenged the constitutionality and legality of recent changes to the public charge rule applied to immigrants. ILCM joined the city of Baltimore and five other plaintiffs in this challenge, which is one of at least nine legal challenges filed across the country. The new rule sets a high bar for demonstrating that applicants for legal permanent residence (green cards) and family-based visas are not now and never will be dependent on public assistance. In addition to marking receipt of certain public benefits as evidence of “public charge,” the rule applies to millions of immigrants holding down full-time but low-paying jobs.

During the public comment period, the Department of Human Services received more than a quarter-million comments on the rule, and the overwhelming majority of those comments opposed it, the ILCM said in a press release.