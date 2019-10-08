Bar Buzz: Momoh chairs FBA Younger Lawyers Division

Adine Momoh has joined the Federal Bar Association’s National Board of Directors and begins a yearlong term as chair of the FBA’s Younger Lawyers Division.

Momoh has taken on many leadership roles within the national FBA, as a vice president of the 8th Circuit, board member of the Younger Lawyers Division’s board of directors, director of the Thurgood Marshall Memorial Moot Court Competition in Washington, D.C., and chair of the Chapter Activity Fund Committee. Locally, she has been involved with the Minnesota chapter for several years as a director on its board of directors, vice president of membership, co-chair of the Law School Outreach Committee, and a member of the Communications Committee.

Momoh is a partner at Stinson LLP.