Court heightens pleading standard in postconviction test-refusal appeals

By: Barbara L. Jones October 7, 2019

The Supreme Court set out new strictures for postconviction petitions asserting the invalidity of a DWI test refusal conviction Oct. 2 in a unanimous opinion, Fagin v. Minnesota.

