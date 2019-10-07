Bar Buzz: RCBA recognizes Galatz and Moheban for pro bono contributions

Stinson LLP attorneys Eric Galatz and Keith Moheban will receive the 2019 Pro Bono Award from the Ramsey County Bar Association for significant dedication to providing legal services to disadvantaged individuals and/or nonprofit organizations.

The award recognizes the duo for their efforts on behalf of St. Paul-based Listening House, a daytime drop-in center. The center relocated from downtown to an area in Swede Hollow. After investing over $500,000 in improvements to the First Lutheran Church basement to make its home functional, Listening House began to receive complaints about the facility and its guests. The city then imposed conditions on Listening House, limiting it to 20 guests per day. This was unworkable, so Listening House proceeded to District Court. The case settled with Listening House experiencing no disruption in its operations and continuing to serve as many as 112 guests at a time.

Listening House has been important to St. Paul for decades, and Bar Buzz gives a shout-out to Galatz and Moheban for a job well done.