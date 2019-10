Retired Judges Gail Chang Bohr and Edward S. Wilson discussed the book “Tough Cases: Judges Tell the Stories of Some of the Hardest Decisions They’ve Ever Made” with University of Minnesota Law School Dean Garry W. Jenkins, at right. The judges are among 13 judges across the country who are included in the book.

