Minnesota Lawyer announces 2019 Icon honorees

Minnesota Lawyer and Finance & Commerce are paying tribute to the titans of the boardroom and the courtroom, with the second annual Minnesota Icon Awards event in December.

The Minnesota Icon awards recognize individuals with proven success throughout a lengthy and accomplished career. These honorees are leaders in their fields who have been active in their communities and in mentoring the next generation.

A panel of judges with legal and business expertise selected this year’s class of 20 honorees from across the Minnesota business and legal communities. The honorees will be feted at a Dec. 11 celebration and networking event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt in downtown Minneapolis.

Honorees

Warren Beck

Gabbert & Beck Inc.

Sharon Sayles Belton

Thomson Reuters

Philip Boelter

Kraus-Anderson

Alan Carlson

Carlson Caspers

John E. Diehl

Larkin Hoffman

Alan Eidsness

Henson Efron

Bob Esse

Boveda Inc.

Betty Hardle

Good Value Homes

Mary Hansen

Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union

Robert R. Hopper

Robert R. Hopper & Associates LLC

Elliot Kaplan

Robins Kaplan LLP

Douglas A. Kelley

Kelley Wolter & Scott, P.A.

Edward Kodet

Kodet Architectural Group

Don Kveton

Village Bank

Eric J. Magnuson

Robins Kaplan LLP

Larry Mahoney

Mahoney Ulbrich Christiansen & Russ P.A.

Rebecca Egge Moos

Bassford Remele, A Professional Association

Kathleen Flynn Peterson

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Robert A. Rosenbaum

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

James “Jim” Volling

Faegre Baker Daniels

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.