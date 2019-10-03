Minnesota Lawyer announces 2019 Icon honorees

The Minnesota Icon awards recognize individuals with proven success throughout a lengthy and accomplished career. These honorees are leaders in their fields who have been active in their communities and in mentoring the next generation.
A panel of judges with legal and business expertise selected this year’s class of 20 honorees from across the Minnesota business and legal communities. The honorees will be feted at a Dec. 11 celebration and networking event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt in downtown Minneapolis.
Honorees
Warren Beck
Gabbert & Beck Inc.
Sharon Sayles Belton
Thomson Reuters
Philip Boelter
Kraus-Anderson
Alan Carlson
Carlson Caspers
John E. Diehl
Larkin Hoffman
Alan Eidsness
Henson Efron
Bob Esse
Boveda Inc.
Betty Hardle
Good Value Homes
Mary Hansen
Mayo Employees Federal Credit Union
Robert R. Hopper
Robert R. Hopper & Associates LLC
Elliot Kaplan
Robins Kaplan LLP
Douglas A. Kelley
Kelley Wolter & Scott, P.A.
Edward Kodet
Kodet Architectural Group
Don Kveton
Village Bank
Eric J. Magnuson
Robins Kaplan LLP
Larry Mahoney
Mahoney Ulbrich Christiansen & Russ P.A.
Rebecca Egge Moos
Bassford Remele, A Professional Association
Kathleen Flynn Peterson
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Robert A. Rosenbaum
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
James “Jim” Volling
Faegre Baker Daniels
Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.