Bar Buzz: Court goes on the road

The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments at Fairmont Junior/Senior High School in Fairmont, Minnesota, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 8:45 a.m. More than 900 students will fill the Performing Arts Center to watch oral arguments and interact with members of the court.

The court will hear oral arguments of a real case: State of Minnesota, Respondent, vs. Savonte Maurice Townsend, Appellant (Case No. A18-0792). Following oral arguments, the justices will answer students’ questions, eat lunch with student leaders, and visit classrooms at Fairmont Junior/Senior High School.

In addition, on the evening of Tuesday, October 8, all area residents are invited to the Holiday Inn Grand Ballroom in Fairmont to meet and share dinner with the members of the Minnesota Supreme Court and local district court judges. The event will include a short program featuring brief remarks from members of the Supreme Court.