Bar Buzz: New judges named

Maybe it’s that back to school vibe that comes this time of year, but it has been a busy time for judicial appointments recently.

Jade Rosenfeldt was appointed as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s 7th Judicial District. This appointment fills a vacancy that occurred upon the creation of a new District Court judgeship effective July 1, 2019 and will be chambered in Moorhead in Clay County.

Rosenfeldt is currently a shareholder at Vogel Law Firm, which has offices in Minnesota and North Dakota, where she manages a high volume of complex criminal and family law cases in Minnesota and North Dakota state and federal courts. She received her BA from Concordia College and her JD from the University of North Dakota School of Law.

A private practice attorney from Virginia, Minnesota, also was appointed to the state District Court bench.

Andrew Peterson, attorney and shareholder at Virginia-based Cope & Peterson Ltd., was appointed to fill a vacancy on the 6th Judicial District Court bench, Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced on Sept. 19. Peterson replaces Judge Gary Pagliaccetti, who announced his retirement in July after serving in the role since 1989.

At his law firm, Peterson has represented clients in civil, criminal, real estate, business and municipal law matters. He once worked as a law clerk at SiebenCarey.

Peterson is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a civil trial and real property specialist.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Gustavus Adolphus College and his juris doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law.