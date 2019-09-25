Quantcast
Digi-Key, a global distributor of electronic components, is adding 2.2 million square feet of usable space to its existing 700,000-square-foot headquarters in Thief River Falls. (File submitted photo)
Latino construction workers file pay-bias claim

By: Brian Johnson September 25, 2019

Three Latino workers who say they suffered mistreatment and discrimination while working on the $300 million Digi-Key expansion project in Thief River Falls are taking their case to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

