Brodkorb to Court of Appeals: Dismiss MacDonald’s suit

In a brief interview Monday, Michael Brodkorb expressed frustration that he must continue fighting Michelle MacDonald in court. (File photo)
By: Kevin Featherly September 25, 2019

A blogger and one-time political operative sued by attorney Michelle MacDonald has asked the state Court of Appeals to dismiss her defamation case.

