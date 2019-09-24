Quantcast
The Northern Metal Recycling site at 2800 Pacific St. N. in Minneapolis closed Monday as part of a consent decree. (File photo: Bill Klotz)
Consent decree closes metal shredder

By: Barbara L. Jones September 24, 2019

The agreement appears to have been propelled by a whistleblower complaint saying that the company falsified pollution-control records.

