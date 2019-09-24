Bar Buzz: Just the facts

The very existence of the Electoral College is likely to be a topic of discussion over the next year, and the ABA is on it. Check out abalegalfactcheck.com for facts that will help you hold your own in the ensuing dialogue. Note the information on two cases, one from the Washington Supreme Court upholding a fine against three electors who failed to cast their votes in accordance with the popular vote in the state. The other, from the 10th Circuit, held that the state’s removal of an elector and nullification of his vote when he voted for John Kasich instead of Hillary Clinton was unconstitutional, and the case was remanded. And if the conversation veers away from the Electoral College, ABA Legal Fact Check covers about 400 more topics and thus still is likely to have the answers that you need.

