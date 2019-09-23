People and Practices: Sept. 23, 2019

The Minneapolis office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announces the addition of Alexander J. Kim as a shareholder in the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology Practice. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Hamre, Schumann, Mueller & Larson, P.C. where he was a partner. Kim focuses his practice on matters involving U.S. patent prosecution as well as counseling clients on international patent matters. Kim is president-elect of the International Association of Korean Lawyers and founded the Korean American Bar Association of Minnesota.

Kelly Fermoyle has rejoined Faegre Baker Daniels as an associate in the intellectual property group. He practices in the firm’s Minneapolis office. Fermoyle rejoined FaegreBD after clerking for Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Fermoyle earned his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where he was the executive editor of the Cybaris L.P. Law Review and editor of the Mitchell Hamline Law Review.

The law firm of Gilbert Alden has changed its name to Gilbert Alden Barbosa, PLLC. This name change reflects the transition of Beth Barbosa from partner to one of the named partners of the firm.

Barbosa joined Gilbert Alden in 2017 bringing over 18 years of family law experience to the firm. Barbosa earned her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law in 1998 and was originally admitted into the Connecticut Bar in 1999 before her admission into the Minnesota Bar in 2002. She completed her undergraduate studies at Gustavus Adolphus College.

VLP Law Group LLP Partner Melissa Krasnow has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Board of Minnesota State Bar Foundation, which is a foundation of the Minnesota State Bar Association. The Minnesota State Bar Foundation’s mission is to support access to justice to all Minnesotans and the Minnesota State Bar Foundation’s mission primary strategy is to provide financial support for legal aid to the disadvantaged, quality law-related education and enhancements to the administration of justice and to the vitality of the legal profession.

Anthony Ostlund is pleased to announce the addition of four new associates — Joseph Richie, Stephanie Knapp, Austin Keller and William Paterson to the firm’s Business Litigation practice.

Richie joins Anthony Ostlund from the law firm of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP in New York, where he practiced business litigation with an emphasis on intellectual property litigation, contract disputes, and business torts. Joe earned his law degree from New York University School of Law.

Knapp joins Anthony Ostlund after serving as a law clerk to Judge Nancy E. Brasel of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Stephanie graduated from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Keller and Paterson are recent graduates of the University of Minnesota Law School.

Attorney Aleida Ortega Conners has rejoined Fredrikson & Byron in the Mergers & Acquisitions, Cross-Border M&A and Start Up & Rapid Growth Enterprises (SURGE) Groups. From June 2018 until August 2019, she served as internal M&A counsel for Cargill Inc.

Jason Lien, partner in Maslon’s Litigation Group, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Hennepin County Bar Foundation. Since 1968, the HCBF has worked to positively impact the community by funding legal projects and agencies that support those in need throughout Hennepin County. As a board member of the HCBF, Lien will help to ensure that the foundation does the best work possible in pursuit of its goals.

Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A. announces that Jacob J. Lundborg has joined the law firm as an associate. Lundborg is a 2015 graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School. Lundborg practices in the areas of corporate and business law.

Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A. announces that Ghazal A. Vahora has joined the law firm as an associate. Vahora is a 2014 graduate of the University of Houston. Vahora practices in all areas of litigation.