Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: ‘Same-sex’ video question: Is Trump right?

Perspectives: ‘Same-sex’ video question: Is Trump right?

By: Marshall H. Tanick September 20, 2019

President Donald Trump unleashed a torrent of criticism last fall when he derisively tweeted that a federal court ruling halting one of his new immigration restrictions was issued by an “Obama judge.”

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo