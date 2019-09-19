Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Ruling to shake up post-sentence housing
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says his department must now take a more direct role in placing conditionally released offenders in housing. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell says his department must now take a more direct role in placing conditionally released offenders in housing. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Ruling to shake up post-sentence housing

By: Kevin Featherly September 19, 2019

Schnell says DOC will address supervised-release obstacles.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo