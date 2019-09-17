Bar Buzz: Cost of insulin first topic of Ellison’s new podcast series

If you can’t afford your life, and most can’t at some point, there is a new podcast series, “Affording your life with Keith Ellison,” that the attorney general will release every other Monday.

“The podcast is a longer-form, more in-depth way for Minnesotans to learn about what we’re doing to help them afford their lives, as well as a way to spark a broader conversation about how we can make that easier for people,” Ellison said in a press release. The podcast will cover a variety of topics related to fairness, justice, and consumer information to help people afford their lives.

The first episode of the podcast, titled “Affording Your Insulin,” is a conversation between Ellison and Nicole Smith-Holt, Charity Ambassador of T1 International, leader of the fight for #Insulin4All, and co-chair of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Advisory Task Force on Lowering Pharmaceutical Drug Prices. Episode 2 of the “Affording Your Life with Keith Ellison” podcast will be released on Monday, Sept. 23.

The podcast is available at https://www.ag.state.mn.us/Office/Podcast/AffordingYourLife.asp or wherever you get your podcasts.