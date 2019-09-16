Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Legal News / New trial ordered in plane crash case
Mark Kedrowski, front, was severely injured in a plane crash in 2010. He and his legal team, from left, Cortney LeNeave, Stephen Watters and Thomas Fuller, procured a $27.7 million verdict from a Ramsey County jury. (File photo: Bill Klotz)
Mark Kedrowski, front, was severely injured in a plane crash in 2010. He and his legal team, from left, Cortney LeNeave, Stephen Watters and Thomas Fuller, procured a $27.7 million verdict from a Ramsey County jury. (File photo: Bill Klotz)

New trial ordered in plane crash case

By: Barbara L. Jones September 16, 2019

Wholesale exclusion of evidence was error, high court rules.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo