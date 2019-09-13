People and Practices: Sept. 13, 2019

Bassford Remele Shareholder Steven Sitek has fulfilled the requirements of the Minnesota State Bar Association’s (MSBA) Certification program, and the Minnesota Civil Trial Law Certification Board has certified him as a MSBA Certified Civil Trial Law Specialist.

Bassford Remele shareholder Mark Bradford was elected to the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, which recognizes outstanding appellate lawyers and promotes appellate advocacy and the administration of the appellate courts. The academy is limited to 500 members, and Bradford is the ninth Minnesota member. Bradford was also inducted to the International Society of Barristers, dedicated to preserving trial by jury, the adversary system, and an independent judiciary.

Faegre Baker Daniels is flying high after the arrival of associate Luke Westerman. The U.S. Air Force veteran-turned-attorney recently joined FaegreBD’s product liability practice in Minneapolis.

Before attending law school, Westerman held the rank of captain in the Air Force, serving as a senior director on board the E-3 AWACS aircraft.

Westerman earned his J.D. from the University of Colorado Law School, where he served as the associate editor of the school’s Law Review. Westerman was also a member of the Order of the Coif. He earned his M.S. in agronomy from Iowa State University and his B.A. in environmental studies from the University of Minnesota – Duluth, where he graduated cum laude.

Gray Plant Mooty announced the addition of two associates to the firm, Allison Hintz and Lauren O’Neil Funseth. Both are based in the Minneapolis office.

Allison Hintz is a member of the firm’s Corporate and Business Practice Group. She focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, venture capital transactions, business agreements, and general corporate matters. A graduate of DePaul University College of Law, Hintz is licensed in both Minnesota and Illinois.

Lauren O’Neil Funseth is a member of the firm’s Commercial Financial Services Practice Group. She assists businesses and franchisors in reorganization and bankruptcy matters. Before joining Gray Plant Mooty, she clerked at the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Minnesota. She received her J.D. from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Jen Randolph Reise is counsel at Briggs and Morgan and a member of the firm’s Corporate and Business Law section. Before rejoining Briggs and Morgan, she was part of an in-house legal team at a public company, where she focused on securities and compliance work. She also teaches business law as an adjunct/affiliated professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.