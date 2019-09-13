Bar Buzz: Tax court gets new judge

The Minnesota Tax Court has a new judge.

Wendy Tien, tax division manager in the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison, was named a judge on the special Executive Branch court. Her term will expire in 2025.

Tien replaces Judge Joanne Turner, who has been serving on the court since December 2012.

In the AG’s office, Tien represents the state in tax, federal bankruptcy and commercial trials and litigation.

She is a former deputy assistant director in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Oversight, where she led a federal regulatory unit that promotes consumer financial protection. That’s according to the governor’s office, which announced the appointment on Sept. 6.

She has also worked as a partner with Baltimore-based Shapiro Sher Guinot & Sandler and an associate with New York-based Pillsbury Madison & Sutro LLP. She also has worked with the Internal Revenue Service.

According to Tien’s LinkedIn page, she got her juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School and earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.