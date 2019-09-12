Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Grossell’s groaner, actual malice, state beast
Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Capitol Retort: Grossell’s groaner, actual malice, state beast

By: Kevin Featherly September 12, 2019

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo