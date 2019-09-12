2019 Unsung Legal Heroes: Marie Siliciano

Marie Siliciano is one of the lucky ones. She’s been able to turn a longtime interest in government and public service into a career she loves.

As one of the 2019 Unsung Legal Heroes, Siliciano is being honored for her work as an investigator in the office of the Minnesota Attorney General. Her work involves gathering and analyzing facts for the office’s consumer protection cases.

The Roseville native, a graduate of Princeton University, first realized she wanted to pursue public service during a high school internship. She came to the attorney general’s office as an analyst in the consumer services division before moving to her current role.

“I’m really motivated by the people who contact our office for help,” she said. “These people have been seriously harmed, but what I hear more than anything is that they don’t want what happened to them to happen to anyone else. Their concern for others is inspiring, and makes me want to work even harder to understand what’s going on.”

The assistant attorneys general who nominated her appreciate her love of sifting through details and bringing depth to the cases the office works.

“She is the go-to person if you receive a dreaded document dump and need someone to quickly make sense of what you’ve received,” the nominators said. “Marie is a creative and strategic thinker who not only reviews information – she helps attorneys see the issues in a different light.”

For her part, Siliciano is proud of the work she does and helping others.

“I love my job because I get to do work that I believe in with people who inspire me, and I learn every day. I’m very grateful.”

