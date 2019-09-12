2019 Unsung Legal Heroes: Joseph Satter

For nearly a quarter-century, Joseph Satter has been serving members of the bench and bar through his work in communications, marketing, and membership for the Hennepin County Bar Association. As of this year, his profile has gotten even higher with the staff merger of that association with those of the Minnesota State and Ramsey County bar associations.

“It’s an exciting time,” said Satter. “We went from having a small staff to having more than 40.”

He has brought together communications staff to develop new marketing and membership strategies — while taking care to highlight the work of the individual associations. One initiative currently on Satter’s plate is leading a yearlong campaign to celebrate the Hennepin County Bar Association’s centennial.

After earning a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota, Satter began his career by interning at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. From there he went to a consulting firm that had association clients, and then accepted a position at the HCBA. During his time at the bar, Satter completed a Master of Business Communication degree from the University of St. Thomas.

As senior director of communications, Satter oversees membership outreach and communications for the three bar associations. “There’s a great variety of work,” he says of his current post. “I’m able to work on big-picture strategic thinking, but also everyday things like making social media posts on behalf of one of the bars. I like to highlight the members and the great work they do.”

“I’m always impressed by the commitment that legal professionals have to serving their clients and serving their community,” he said. “It’s inspiring to participate in that work. And it’s rewarding to talk to members and let them know how they can get the most out of the association.”

