2019 Unsung Legal Heroes: Jimmy Selix

Over the past 14 years, Jimmy Selix has become a tech guru extraordinaire at Minneapolis-based Robins Kaplan LLP.

Behind the scenes as applications and mobility administrator in Robins Kaplan’s Computer Systems Support Group, Selix manages updates and provides remote connectivity for the law firm’s systems, including its more than 400 mobile devices, said Steven Posthumus, law firm communications manager.

“Not all law firms have someone who can troubleshoot like Jimmy,” Posthumus added in nominating Selix as a Minnesota Lawyer Unsung Hero for 2019.

During his years at the law firm, Selix said he is especially proud of helping more than 40 Robins Kaplan trial teams set up remote offices in litigation that has been conducted across the nation. That includes the law firm’s work in the $2.7 billion Kraft v. Starbucks case in 2012.

Selix knows the firm’s attorneys can be under immense pressure in big-stakes cases, and if there is a tech problem to solve before the trial, a well-timed joke or cheerful comment can help ease tensions. “Jimmy’s optimism and upbeat attitude can ease the tension during even the most challenging technical conundrum,” Posthumus said.

Another major accomplishment: In 2017, Selix and his team updated all of the law firm’s devices to a new operating system in just three months — a mammoth effort that involved long evenings and weekends to fix bugs and build workarounds to ensure the firm’s attorneys experienced no disruption to their work, Posthumus said. “When the update occurred, few around the firm took note, because Jimmy’s efforts ensured they could simply continue their work as normal.”

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.