2019 Unsung Legal Heroes: Jess Rehbein

Jess Rehbein took a somewhat circuitous route to her current position as a legal administrative assistant for the Bankruptcy and the Creditor’s Rights Division at Stinson LLP in Minneapolis. In college, Rehbein was working at a Starbucks when a customer recruited her to work at a Minneapolis law firm, Wagner, Falconer & Judd.

“I had great on the job training — I was thrown right into civil litigation and personal injury litigation,” she recalls. “I loved being able to connect with the clients and be an ear for them during a difficult period in their life.”

Rehbein took a hiatus of a couple of years to attend culinary school and work as a chef at two local fine dining spots.

The Hutchinson, Minnesota, native joined Stinson in 2017 “after a former colleague of mine convinced me it would be a great fit for me; she was right!” At Stinson, Rehbein is responsible for a variety of work product related to the firm’s attorney/client dealings.

Some of Rehbein’s most satisfying work at the firm has been helping Somali immigrants. She was part of a team that succeeded in overturning a pro bono client’s removal order and prevented his deportation to Somalia, as part of a project representing a group called the Somali 92. Rehbein and the other volunteers received the 2019 Human Rights Volunteer Award from the Advocates for Human Rights.

Looking ahead, Rehbein says she is “excited to see what the universe has in store. My intentions for this life are to be open, curious, and kind! Any way I can do that, I will.”

