Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Lack of warning overturns driver’s license revocation
In this 2011 photo, a Bloomington man with three DWI convictions demonstrates the interlock ignition system, which requires him to blow into a tube to prove he is sober before starting his car. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)
In this 2011 photo, a Bloomington man with three DWI convictions demonstrates the interlock ignition system, which requires him to blow into a tube to prove he is sober before starting his car. (AP file photo: Jim Mone)

Lack of warning overturns driver’s license revocation

By: Dan Heilman September 11, 2019

The complexities in impaired-driving laws received a workout in a Minnesota Court of Appeals decision published last week.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo