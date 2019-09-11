Bar Buzz: Fairgoers support gun background checks

Ironically for a state fair that ended in a shooting incident, the 2019 House of Representatives State Fair Poll found that 89.1% of respondents favored criminal background checks in connection with gun sales. That’s actually a slight decrease from last year’s response rate of 89.3%. It also found support for legalizing recreational marijuana for people age 21 or older (56.3%) and a tax-funded family and medical leave program (55.3 %).

More results are available at https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/hinfo/leginfo/19poll_results.pdf