Bar Buzz: ‘Speaking out’

An ABA video, “Fear Not: Speaking Out to End Stigma,” has been produced by the bar association’s Commission on Lawyer Assistance Programs and is available on the Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers web site, mnlcl.org. It features lawyers and judges doing just that — speaking out — including Minnesota’s own U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank. “My life is fulfilling, serene and successful,” Frank says. “Help is available for you.”

