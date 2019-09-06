Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Judge OKs Ellison’s ‘perversion file’ amicus request
Attorney General Keith Ellison has indicated he would support an agreement that allows individuals who might be falsely accused of molestation to keep their names under seal. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Attorney General Keith Ellison has indicated he would support an agreement that allows individuals who might be falsely accused of molestation to keep their names under seal. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Judge OKs Ellison’s ‘perversion file’ amicus request

By: Kevin Featherly September 6, 2019

Boy Scouts’ attorney claims Anderson filed motion with ‘unclean hands.’

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo