Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Walz taps two new District Court judges
Darlene Rivera Spalla, Rachna Sullivan
Darlene Rivera Spalla, Rachna Sullivan

Walz taps two new District Court judges

By: Kevin Featherly September 5, 2019

Sullivan, Rivera Spalla to serve in 4th and 9th districts.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo