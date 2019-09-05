Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Ready for some litigation? Football fans sure are

Perspectives: Ready for some litigation? Football fans sure are

By: Marshall H. Tanick September 5, 2019

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare to open the National Football League’s centennial season at home, the team is hoping to overcome past disappointments.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo