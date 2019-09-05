Bar Buzz: Court reports to the community

The Judicial Branch offers a look at its efforts and accomplishments in the 2018 Annual Report to the Community, now available at mncourts.gov. Its efforts include growing on the successes of reengineering of our court processes to ensure convenient, consistent, and customer-focused innovations; expanding on the nationally recognized tools offered to support self-represented litigants; increasing the oversight and review of conservator-managed accounts and support services for guardians; updating and making permanent the pilot for cameras in district courtrooms during criminal cases; and Increasing electronic tools to make judicial and court administration more efficient.

Access to and administration of justice initiatives in 2018 included a self-help tool for pro se litigants called Guide & File, an expungement video, permanent cameras in the courtroom rules, remote interpreting, treatment courts, collection of race data and improvements to the pretrial release process.

The branch has a budget of about $345,459 million, of which about $295,978 is for the District Courts in 87 counties served by 294 judges, 23 referees and 28 child support magistrates.