The Minnesota State Bar Association will host a One Profession event in Lakeville on Friday, Oct. 25 to address critical issues in the 1st Judicial District legal community. The topics will include courtroom pointers from district judges, and discussion of limited liability legal technicians. For more information, visit www.mnbar.org/One-Profession

